Flood watch Tuesday, heavy downpours possible

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A storm is on its way to our region with over an inch of rain possible Monday night through Tuesday.

Flood watches are in effect until Tuesday afternoon for inland areas and local burn scars.

There is a slight chance rain rates could reach up to 1 inch per hour which makes debris flows possible.

A wind advisory is also in effect with 15-30mph southwest winds and gusts up to 50 mph possible. Until 8am Tuesday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Mountains, until 2pm Tuesday for Ventura County Mountains.

Downed trees and damaging winds are possible during this storm's duration.

The storm will dry out by Wednesday. Winds will shift back to the northwest and we could even get some offshore winds Thursday and high pressure, helping us warmup through the rest of the week.