Strong winds Saturday, rainstorm arrives Monday

today at 4:00 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds coming from the north will peak Saturday paired with warm temperatures and sunny skies.

Wind advisories have issued for Saturday 12pm until 12am with up to 50mph gusts possible.

By Sunday, winds will shift northeasterly and begin to weaken.

Skies will remain clear through Sunday due to these offshore winds.

Next week a rainstorm arrives from the north with most of the rainfall expected Monday night through Tuesday, with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible through Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in some areas. Flash flooding and debris flow may occur especially near burn scars. Gusty winds and cold temperatures are also expected, mountain snow is possible.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

