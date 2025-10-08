Sunny Thursday, tracking rising rain chances

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Near normal temperatures and afternoon clearing continues Thursday.

The marine layer will be getting slightly weaker through Friday so even more sunshine can be expected with partial cloud coverage at most in some areas.

When it comes to Priscilla, minimal impacts are expected locally outside of possible increased humidity. Even LA County's rain chances are moving east with under a quarter expected there.

Rain chances from a separate system are rising for next week. Early data shows under 1inch of rain expected locally through next Wednesday. This rainy system will be dropping down through California from Canada. How much moisture it will retain at it travels south is to be refined.

Rain chances have risen next Tuesday to 50 percent for SLO County, 40 percent for North County, 30 percent for South County and Ventura County. Showers may begin as early as Monday and last through Wednesday.