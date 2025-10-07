Warm Wednesday, tracking Hurricane Priscilla and rain chances

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures hold in the low to mid 70s Wednesday with warm and sunny conditions to arrive for our afternoon.

Nights and mornings will be crisp, fall-like and cloudy with coastal marine layers lasting through early afternoon.

By Thursday and Friday, Priscilla will move northwest. There is a rain chance for LA County but it is at or under 10 percent chance for Ventura County.

Rain is not likely across our region, but humidity will rise by Friday.

We will return to average weather Saturday and through the weekend.

Next week, a cold and wet weather system out of the northwest is causing an early chance for rain - about 30 percent for next Tuesday.