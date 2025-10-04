Quiet and gorgeous, Sunday Oct 5th forecast

A beautiful and quiet first Saturday of October with sunny skies and mostly light winds. We could see some gusty northerly winds for the Gaviota region as we head through the late night and in to early Sunday. Marine layer is trying to rebuild across our coastal zones and some patchy fog is expected for early Sunday. Look for highs to be mostly in the 60's and 70's with a few low 80's in our warmest inland valleys.

Looking ahead, a broad area of weak low pressure continues to keep us under a mild onshore flow with just enough northerly breezes to weaken the normally all present marine layer. The low is expected to scoot just enough to our east over the next few days and that will open the door to a stronger onshore flow with more fog expected. Inland areas could also warm slightly through early next week. However, we really don't see any big temperature swings headed our way aside from day to day small variations. Winds should stay fairly quiet with the exception for possibly mild sundowners in and around the South Coast. There are a couple of wildcards that we will have to monitor closely. Another area of low pressure is expected to slide down from the north next week. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Priscilla which is currently drifting northward along the Baja Peninsula. If the storm can keep on the same track, we could see some tropical rain threats by late in the work week. There is a good chance that she will move farther west or scoot east before leaving the coast of Baja. Again, we will monitor closely and update our rain chances with Priscilla.