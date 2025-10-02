Gusty Friday, warmer Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Low pressure is slowly exiting our region Friday but will leave behind gusty winds and clouds for some areas.

Because of the slow moving cold front, clouds will linger in North Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County on Friday with northwesterly winds. Wind advisories are likely for the south coast.

Winds will shift northeast on Saturday creating sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Low pressure makes a return Sunday - kicking off a cooling trend through early next week.

By Monday, temperatures in Santa Barbara will cool into the 60s.

We will warm up across the region by Wednesday.

There is a chance for tropical moisture to arrive from the Mexico Coast next Thursday.

A new system off the coast of Washington is creating an early chance for rain the weekend of October 12th.