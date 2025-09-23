Rain showers Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain showers pick up on the Central Coast tonight with showers moving north through Wednesday morning.

The system has veered west upon its arrival so even less rain is expected in our area though scattered showers will make landfall, totals mostly under a half inch is expected.

Most rain activity in our region will dry out by Wednesday evening, with pop up showers possible inland through late morning or afternoon.

Low pressure of the west coast is spinning the rain into our area but after that rain dries up, cooler conditions will remain as that systems moves closer to us. This mild cooling system will weaken by Sunday.

There as an early chance for high pressure to heat us back up next week.