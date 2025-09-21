Watching for more tropical rain, Monday September 22nd forecast

After a fabulous quiet weather weekend, we are now focusing on another round of potential wet tropical weather headed our way. For the overnight and in to early Monday, look for just some light and patchy fog and mild lows. We could see a few pockets of locally dense fog for early Monday with all areas seeing ample sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will range from the 70's near the coast with inland areas warming in to the 80's and even lower 90's.

Looking ahead, another wave of sub tropical moisture will then take aim at Southern & Central California by early Tuesday. As is always true with both the Monsoon and ocean born tropical systems, variables change rapidly and make for pin point forecasting to be challenging. What we see at this time is that the entire region could see showers as early as Tuesday with the threat for thunder also coming in to play. The moisture could then linger in to very early Wednesday with our mountains and northern areas seeing the best chance for more showers. Just as we experienced last week, rain totals should stay under a quarter of an inch with some areas even only seeing trace amounts. However, if thunderstorms develop, totals could be much higher and rain rates could be a problem. For now, there are no watches or advisories in place for potential flooding, but that could change quickly. Keep a close eye on our forecast over the next day or so for updates on our next tropical rain event. Beyond next Wednesday, high pressure is expected to bring mild and dry conditions for most of the remainder of September.