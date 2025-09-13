A warm up ahead, Sunday forecast Sept, 14th

Beautiful and mild as we approach the middle of September with patchy coastal fog and mostly warm, not too hot, inland temperatures. Look for a similar pattern for Sunday with more cool to mild conditions along the our beaches with slow clearing through the day. Inland areas will once again see abundant sunshine and seasonal warm temperatures. Highs will stay in the 60's and 70's along the coast with 80's and 90's in the warmest valleys.

Looking ahead, it's still Summer and as we all know the mild patterns don't usually last forever and a warm up is expected next week. The week will start out mild and then slowly warm through about mid week with triple digits possible for our warmest areas. Coastal fog will retreat back to our immediate shoreline for most areas. This means the fog could linger right near some beaches, making for a sharp contrast between the inland heat and cool ocean. By the second half of the work week, we see another dip in the temperature trend which will take us in to next weekend. One extra variable for our long range outlook will be the threat for Monsoon moisture. Always a challenge to keep ahead of the tricky Monsoon as it's strength and reach can be very hard to track. We do see a threat building from Wednesday through early next weekend. The best chances will south and east as is usually the case. We will monitor closely and update through next week for the chance of any tropical rain.

