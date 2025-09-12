The heat will return to the Central Coast

The heat is expected to make a return to the Central Coast, beginning this weekend. Low pressure is moving east allowing high pressure to build in.

Temperatures will increase day by day until next week, with peak heating arriving on Wednesday. For today, temperatures will be pleasant reaching into the 70s for the coasts, low 80s for the valleys and 80s for the interior. Marine Layer will be a concern this morning for the early portion of the day, but don't worry, the region will clear by the afternoon.

Marine layer will persist for the early morning hours through the weekend, but by Sunday onshore flow weakens and clear skies will begin the work week.

It will be a great weekend to head outside and enjoy the beach! Have lunch outside and go golfing, it's going to be rather pleasant through the weekend.