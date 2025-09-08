Skip to Content
Cooler Tuesday, cloudy midweek

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cooling continues Tuesday with morning clouds and partial afternoon clearing.

Stronger cloud coverage is expected Wednesday with misting and drizzle possible.

Temperatures will be below average in our area on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will start to clear out from the clouds by Friday.

High pressure warms us up slightly for the weekend with sunny skies to return on Saturday and Sunday.

A wind advisory has been issued for 6pm Monday -5am Tuesday for the Gaviota coast with 15-25mph winds and up to 45mph gusts.

