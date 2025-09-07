Skip to Content
Cooling Monday, tracking gloomy skies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Slight cooling begins Monday with cloudy skies expected by midweek as a cold and wet low pressure system makes its way towards California from the northwest.

A stronger marine layer is expected as early as Tuesday. Misting and drizzle will be possible especially in the morning.

By Wednesday, temperatures may be 5 to 10 degrees below average in our area. Gusty winds are expected this week as well.

Below average conditions will most likely linger through Friday.

Slight warming returns by Sunday, closer to average temperatures.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

