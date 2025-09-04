Cooler Friday, mild Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures cool slightly Friday with near average temperatures returning through Saturday.

Stronger onshore flow will also create an increased marine layer this weekend with afternoon clearing and sunshine.

We will get slightly warmer Monday but cool & cloudy weather is expected to arrive midweek.

Once the low pressure system arrives onshore flow will remain steady so clouds may struggle to clear from beach cities next week, with some early-fall like and gloomy conditions possible.