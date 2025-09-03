Warm Thursday, cooler Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Most areas will continue to be warm and sunny Thursday before further cooling follows Friday.

Because of the slow & modest cooldown, Ventura County's Wednesday heat advisory will expire at 6pm as planned.

Local temperatures reach near average by Saturday with slight warming Sunday and Monday due to weak onshore winds.

A strong low pressure system is expected to arrive on the west coast around next Tuesday which will likely drop our temperatures below average for the rest of the week which would be our next big cool down and first taste of Fall-like weather with a strong marine layer and gloomy skies also expected.