Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heat advisories continue Tuesday, rain chances

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 4:43 pm
Published 3:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Hot weather continues Tuesday with heat advisories in effect.

Heat advisories are in effect for local valleys & mountains until 6pm Tuesday with 90 to 103 temperatures expected.

Moisture from the Baja coast in Mexico will bring some rain to SoCal and 20 percent chance of showers in our region, mostly contained to inland areas.

Tropical clouds from the southeast are expected in addition to the warm and humid conditions Tuesday. Most of the region will clear out by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Near normal temperatures in the mid 70s don't return until Thursday or Friday, and we will be staying warm and sunny into the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content