Heat advisories continue Tuesday, rain chances

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Hot weather continues Tuesday with heat advisories in effect.

Heat advisories are in effect for local valleys & mountains until 6pm Tuesday with 90 to 103 temperatures expected.

Moisture from the Baja coast in Mexico will bring some rain to SoCal and 20 percent chance of showers in our region, mostly contained to inland areas.

Tropical clouds from the southeast are expected in addition to the warm and humid conditions Tuesday. Most of the region will clear out by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Near normal temperatures in the mid 70s don't return until Thursday or Friday, and we will be staying warm and sunny into the weekend.