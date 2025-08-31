A very warm Labor Day ahead, Monday Sep 1st forecast

Heat Advisories remain in place as we head in to Labor Day and the new work week. This means areas just off the immediate coast can expect mid 90's to low 100's once again. Coastal areas will see very warm conditions as well as the marine layer all but fades away completely. Our ocean temps have warmed up and despite a normally fog friendly thermal inversion, any morning fog should not linger long and burn off quickly. Look for coastal highs to be mostly in the 70's and 80's.

Looking ahead,the very warm and even dangerously hot conditions will likely stay in place through mid week with the Heat Advisories expected to drop by Tuesday evening. A stronger onshore flow will kick in to gear with cool ocean air returning. In addition to the heat, Monsoon moisture is expected to linger as well. Our forecast computers always struggle with the tricky to track Monsoon as it's just a very unusual and rare occurrence for tropical moisture in our part of the world. We will monitor closely and update our forecast as we head through Labor Day and beyond just in case there is a heightened chance for rain and or thunderstorms. If any thunderstorms do develop, they should stay south of Point Conception and mainly inland and away from the coast.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.