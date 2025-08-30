More heat on the way, Sunday Aug 31st forecast

Summer has kicked back in to gear as several Heat Advisories are in place for much of the region through early next week. This means that anywhere other than the immediate coast will see temperatures warming well in to the upper 80's and 90's with the hottest valley locations hitting the triple digits. Any fog that forms should be short lived through the morning hours, but with a thermal inversion in place, could be dense and linger right on the beach for some. Higher than normal surf will also be seen along south and southwest facing beaches as waves from the Southern Hemisphere push toward us.

Looking ahead,the very warm and even dangerously hot conditions will likely stay in place through mid week with the Heat Advisories expected to drop by Tuesday evening. A stronger onshore flow will kick in to gear with cool ocean air returning. In addition to the heat, Monsoon moisture is expected to return next week as well. Our forecast computers always struggle with the tricky to track Monsoon as it's just a very unusual and rare occurrence for tropical moisture in our part of the world. We will monitor closely and update our forecast as we head through Labor Day and beyond just in case there is a heightened chance for rain and or thunderstorms.

