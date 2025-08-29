Hot holiday weekend, heat advisories Sunday & Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure is building in strongly across our region warming us up into some hot local conditions for the Labor Day Weekend including triple digit inland heat.

Heat Advisories have been issued for Sunday in for portions of San Luis Obispo County and the southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County. The heat will move south through Ventura and LA Counties early next week, so a Ventura County valley heat advisory begins Monday and lasts through Tuesday.

Heat is moving from the west to the east and will remain right above our area this weekend, then traveling to Arizona by Monday.

We will stay warmer than seasonal norm through midweek next week.

Cooling does not arrive until next Thursday for some areas.