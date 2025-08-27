Muggy Thursday, warmer Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tropical Storm Juliette is bringing rain to Southern California Thursday with warm, humid & cloudy conditions expected locally.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning the storm's remnants will arrive mostly for South Santa Barbra County & Ventura County. Tropical clouds will likely linger through the late morning for these areas. Drizzle is also possible for Ventura County, though chances are around 10 percent.

Tropical impacts won't last long, we will clear out and continue to warm up Friday and into the Labor Day Weekend. Slight cooling into the beginning of next week.