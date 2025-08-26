Skip to Content
Warming trend Wednesday, tracking local tropical storm impacts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Slight warming returns for the region starting Wednesday with temperatures rising modestly each day leading up to the holiday weekend.

One caveat to our warm and sunny forecast is Tropical Storm Juliette which holds to potential to push clouds and tropical moisture towards southern California by Thursday.

North Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County will not be as affected by this tropical storm as South County & Ventura County would be. Large waves could come to all our local beaches as a result of this system as well.

It will be warm for the long weekend, likely with high humidity and possible showers to the south. Warm temperatures will hold into next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

