Cooling Tuesday, warm & mild this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Our cooling trend from the weekend heat continues Tuesday with a very modest decrease in temperatures for most areas.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, warm & mild, before slight warming follows.

Temperatures hover near normal for our region for the rest of the week. It will be a mostly calm and pleasant weather pattern with no big weather chances expected through the weekend.

It will be warm & summerlike, though the marine layer is back.

Cloudy mornings and evenings for coastal areas will be a pattern for us this week.