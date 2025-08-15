Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cool Saturday, warmer Sunday

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:47 pm
Published 3:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cool & gloomy weather continues Saturday before slight warming begins Sunday.

Strong onshore flow from the west and moderate onshore flow from the south is helping a strong marine layer to hug our coast.

Temperatures do not change by much between Friday & Saturday, but low pressure begins to exit west by Sunday. Our temperatures Sunday will still be below normal despite modest warming.

A gradual warming trend continues into early next week before above normal heat arrives Wednesday. There's already an 80% chance of advisory level heat for our valleys next week which would create heightened fire weather concerns.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content