Cool Saturday, warmer Sunday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cool & gloomy weather continues Saturday before slight warming begins Sunday.

Strong onshore flow from the west and moderate onshore flow from the south is helping a strong marine layer to hug our coast.

Temperatures do not change by much between Friday & Saturday, but low pressure begins to exit west by Sunday. Our temperatures Sunday will still be below normal despite modest warming.

A gradual warming trend continues into early next week before above normal heat arrives Wednesday. There's already an 80% chance of advisory level heat for our valleys next week which would create heightened fire weather concerns.