Warm weekend, tracking Gifford & Canyon fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures are continuing to cool from Thursday's peak heating, especially along the coast, though highs will remain above average in our area through the weekend.

Weekend winds are expected to stay mostly under 20mph which will help crews battling the Gifford & Canyon fires. Valley areas will remain hot & very dry. An air quality alert is issued for Ventura County valleys until 12pm Saturday, and the Cuyama Valley air quality alert remains with a watch across Santa Barbara County.

Air quality has fluctuated between moderate and good for SLO & Santa Barbara County costal areas, with smoke blowing mostly to the east away from our beaches, stronger ash & smoke in the valleys surrounding both the northern and southern flanks.

Warm conditions will last through early next week before a quick cooldown arrives midweek next week.

Cool & cloudy conditions by then will stay with us for a while, at least through next weekend.