One last day of heat, tracking the Gifford and Canyon fire

Expect one more day of heat Friday as high pressure begins its weakening process. This means inland heat will be close to advisory levels inland, as triple digits and upper 90s are expected today. Beaches will cool off a degree or so, not much notable change. Erratic fire behavior and receptive fire fuels will help the Gifford and Canyon fire erupt. Winds will be driving both fires by the afternoon as 15-20mph gusts are expected. Air quality will be hazardous through Ventura county due to both fires blowing smoke directly into the area. Air quality for Santa Barbara may be a problem, expect to see a layer of hazy smoke by the evening. Watch out for evacuation warnings and orders from local officials and keep an eye on your surroundings. Any new fires could start and spread rapidly.

We begin to cool off and see onshore flow establish Saturday. Expect more marine clouds and more humidity. Fire weather concerns lessen until next week. Clouds will part ways to mostly clear with hazy conditions by the evening. Winds will be breezy and marine conditions remain calm. It'll be a pleasant weekend for the farmers market and the beach.

A slight increase in temperatures is observed Sunday. Most likely not noticeable, still a pleasant day ahead. Rinse and repeat cloud formation and winds. We begin another warming trend next week. Models show that by the end of next week another small heatwave will bring temperatures right back up to 80s and 90s. Heightened fire risk next week, tune in later for more info.