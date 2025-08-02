Beautiful through the weekend, Sunday Aug 3rd forecast

Beautiful mid Summer weather holds firm for us as Mother Nature keeps the onshore flow just strong enough to keep things quiet. However, we are seeing some deteriorating air quality as hazy smoke drifts in from the Gifford Fire, located just northeast of Santa Maria. We are monitoring the winds closely and unfortunately, a moderate chance for northerly Sundowner winds could occur for all areas. Hopefully the winds will stay under advisory levels, but this will need to be monitored closely. Look for overnight fog and low clouds to drift in across the coastal plains with hopefully some of the cool and moist air sneaking in as far as the Gifford Fire area. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's and 60's. A similar clearing pattern is expected from what we saw early Saturday which means patchy fog for the beaches until about mid day. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's along the coast with 80's to low 90's inland.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern stays fairly quiet through the early part of next week with the onshore flow holding form. Again, we will be keeping a close eye on the potential for breezy to gusty northerly Sundowners below mountains and foothills. Highs will inch upward through early next week, but still remain very mild for this time of year. A large and strong high pressure system will develop across the Southwest by mid week and this means another heat wave is on the way. Warming inland will be noticeable by mid week and more so as we get closer to next weekend. The good news is that the onshore flow, while weakening, isn't expected to disappear completely and that means our beaches will be very popular. Marine layer fog will keep the coast running about 20 plus degrees below our inland neighbors where highs could exceed 100 degrees. Fore now, there are now heat related advisories or watches in place. If that changes, we'll update you as quick as we receive the information.

