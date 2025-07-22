Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gloomy Wednesday, cloudy & mild conditions continue

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A deep marine layer will continue to hold strong along the coast Wednesday.

Temperatures are holding 5-10 degrees below average. Mostly high 60s and low 70s.

A low pressure system is blowing cool air directly toward our coastlines.

Coastal clouds will begin to weaken Thursday.

Weak sundowners are expected to remain below advisory levels until next week.

Onshore winds weaken this weekend and southeast high pressure will warm us up by early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content