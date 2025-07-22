Gloomy Wednesday, cloudy & mild conditions continue

Onshore winds weaken this weekend and southeast high pressure will warm us up by early next week.

Weak sundowners are expected to remain below advisory levels until next week.

A low pressure system is blowing cool air directly toward our coastlines.

Temperatures are holding 5-10 degrees below average. Mostly high 60s and low 70s.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A deep marine layer will continue to hold strong along the coast Wednesday.

