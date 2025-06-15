Looking Summer like, Monday June 16th forecast

A Father's Day treat for beach goers today as high pressure helped to scour out the marine layer from much of the coastline. A Wind Advisory is back in play and has actually been extended for much of the South Coast and even a small portion of Ventura County. Because the winds are expected to remain at advisory levels through Monday night, the notice will stay in play officially through very early Tuesday. This will make for another interesting temperature spread on Monday. Much of the coastline will still see some light morning fog and breezy onshore winds. The areas where the stronger northerly winds remain will see mostly clear skies and could be significantly warmer. The Santa Barbara South Coast could easily top out close to and even in the low 70's. The beaches of the Central Coast and Ventura County will likely see highs only in the 60's and 70's as the wind direction will be more onshore or from the ocean and toward the coastline. Inland areas will see highs in the 80's and 90's with the marine layer not being much of a weather factor.

Looking ahead, high pressure is trying to build across the region and that will help to warm things up for inland regions. However, the marine layer still has plenty of life in it and will keep the coast much cooler with fog lingering. The wild card is with the northerly flow that can help to thin and even blow the marine layer offshore quickly. If you are in an area like the South Coast, the northerly winds can erase the fog and bring beautiful sun splashed conditions. Where the winds are more northwesterly, the fog has a better chance of lingering longer. We don't see any big shocks to this cat and mouse marine layer forecast through early next week. The high pressure ridge will then weaken by mid weak which means less northerly flow and more onshore winds and fog. Overall the forecast looks very seasonal and normal as we head toward early Summer which officially starts next Friday.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.