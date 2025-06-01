Keeping an eye on thunder chances, June 2nd forecast

A beautiful Sunday with a definite taste of Summer as tropical clouds lurking to our south and the marine layer behaving nicely for beach goers. Cloud cover to our south is a very interesting mix of weather systems. A cut off low has drifted in off the Pacific and parked itself right over northern Baja and Southern California. Being that it is cut off from upper level steering winds, it will wobble back and forth with little real movement. The second ingredient is the remnants of our first eastern Pacific tropical system by the name of Alvin. This tropical moisture coupled with the cut off low has produced thunderstorms and could generate some more. We will watch closely and update if in the remote chance that enough moisture drifts north and we see a chance develop. For now, we should stay dry but this needs to be watched closely as the whole mix is a tricky mix of forecast challenges. In addition, the marine layer will hover near the coast with most clear skies and very warm temperatures inland.

Looking ahead, the cut off low to our south coupled with Alvin moisture should drift east through Tuesday which means our weather focus will return to the usual routing of coastal fog and inland warmth. High pressure will keep thing pretty quiet with no big weather changes foreseen at this time. A second area of low pressure will drift in by late Tuesday and this will further deepen the marine layer and we could even see some spotty drizzle as the fog thickens up. Temperatures will stay mostly at or slightly below seasonal norms with cool late nights and early mornings for our marine layer heavy coast. Inland areas will of course see more sunshine and much warmer afternoon highs. Looking very seasonal as we head through the start of June.

