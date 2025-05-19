Skip to Content
Warmer Tuesday, heat advisories Wednesday

We are warming up quickly to a midweek peak with heat alerts issued for our region.

High pressure and offshore winds will continue for the next few days as temperatures climb.

Temperatures are rising into the high 70s near the coast on Tuesday.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday when cities like Santa Barbra and Santa Maria will warm up past 80 degrees.

Heat advisories go in effect for inland portions of all three local counties 11am Wednesday until 9pm Thursday.

Onshore winds, increasing clouds, and low pressure arrives by Friday - cooling us down for the Memorial Day weekend into the high 60s and low 70s.

