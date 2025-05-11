Cooler weather on the way, Monday May 12th forecast

Most areas experienced noticeable cooling despite the abundant sunshine. Inland areas remain warm while our coastal areas have seen the arrival of cool onshore winds as a late season storm moves toward our region. The only exception is the South Coast where the northerly winds are keeping temperatures on the warm side. All heat advisories dropped off late Saturday evening and so far, there are no wind advisories despite the gusty northerly flow. Overnight lows will dip in to the 50's for most areas and highs on Monday should only top out in the 60's with a few lower 70's. Fog will start to rebuild along the coast and could linger through the day. Winds will continue to moderate to strong from the northwest. Again, there are no advisories or watches as of now, but that could change.

Looking ahead, the onshore flow increases further through early Tuesday and we could even see some drizzle as the late season storm passes by. This means further cooling is expected with highs mostly in the 60's and even upper 50's. As the front passes on Wednesday, dry cool air will fill in behind the system and that will likely clear out the marine layer allowing for more sunshine despite the cool temperatures. More fog and low clouds will return for Thursday and Friday with possibly another shot of strong onshore flow clouds by next weekend. The forecast models see another system flirting with the region and that would mean more clouds and even possibly drizzle. We will update the forecast as we get closer and see if more May gray is on the way.

