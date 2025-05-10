Mother’s Day looking very nice, Sunday May 11th forecast

An absolutely beautiful day with some of the warmest temperatures so far for this year. Almost all areas were at least 5 to 10 degrees above normal with a few of the hottest areas topping out in the 90's We do have Heat Advisories in p;ace for portions of all three counties and this should expire by late Saturday evening. Winds out of the north and northwest which is why our marine layer is taking a break. Look for most areas to cool back in the 50's and 60's for the overnight. Again our Heat Advisory will likely drop off before early Sunday. For Mother's Day, look for another very warm start to the day with some noticeable cooling expected as a cold front enters Northern California bringing rain as far south as Monterey County. We see very little chance for any rain for us, but cooler air will rush in. The exception could be the Santa Barbara South Coast and that is because of northerly winds which could keep the compressional heating going. This means while most of the coast gets much cooler, Goleta And Santa Barbara could stay pretty warm depending on the wind which could be a classic Sundowner situation.

Looking ahead, our Spring cold front will continue to cool things down on Monday and in to Tuesday with even some patchy drizzle possible. Near normal even slightly below normal temperatures will be in full force as we roll through mid week. The marine layer stay in play with the usual routine of late night and early morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine for most areas. Things will stay fairly quiet through the late work week and then in to next weekend with no significant weather changes seen at this time.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.