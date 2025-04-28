Sunny Tuesday, cooling follows

Our warming trend continues Tuesday with mostly clear skies, high 60s and 70s up and down the coast.

Temperatures will begin to cool Wednesday as clouds returns to the region.

We will warm up slightly on Friday before we have another chance of weekend rain to start off May.

Temperatures drop on Saturday and Sunday to the low 60s and 50s.

This weekend's rain system holds the potential to be stronger than the last - which brought us around a third of an inch.

Gusty winds are expected with this storm's arrival.

A wind advisory is in effect 5pm Monday until 3am Tuesday for the south coast 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph.