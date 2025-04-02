Scattered showers Thursday, cool & cloudy

Small pockets of rain return Thursday afternoon with cool and cloudy conditions across the region.

A low pressure storm system is moving slowly to the east, leaving us with some unsettled weather such as rain chances and gusty winds.

Areas that do see showers on Thursday will not likely see rainfall last longer than 20 minutes or so - very brief and isolated pockets of rain.

We will dry out on Friday as temperatures start to rise and that storm system moves further away.

Temperatures get a nice boost to above normal on Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure builds this weekend, gets knocked down by low pressure Monday, then a stronger ridge arrives Tuesday into Wednesday leaving us with toasty temps for the midweek.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10pm: 20-30mph winds & up to 45 mph gusts for much of Santa Barbara County and the coasts of both SLO County and Ventura County.

High surf expected in VTA County: 5-8ft waves until 4am Thursday & 7-12 ft waves in north SB County & SLO County until 10pm Wednesday.