Cooldown Wednesday, tracking fog & clouds

Low pressure nears our area Tuesday night into Wednesday with strong onshore flow bringing fog and clouds to our coastlines.

Temperatures will be dropping back into the 60's and hold there for most cities this work week.

Partly cloudy conditions continue into our Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures may fall just slightly below normal for some areas by Friday.

Weak high pressure will bring us some clearing from the clouds just in time for our Saturday with mild Spring temps - though rain chances remain for us on Sunday into Monday.

Very light rain, under a quarter inch expected, from a weak storm up north creating highest chances in San Luis Obispo County as we near the beginning of April.