A warm Monday ahead, March 24th forecast

Sunday did not disappoint as sunny skies and warm temperatures dominated the entire region. A weak storm system has pushed onshore in to Oregon and Washington which will us under a northerly flow. Breezy offshore winds will kick up for Monday, but at this time there are no watches or warning for anything significant. Patchy fog is possible as well, but should not be too widespread and it should stay high enough off the ground to keep us free of any dense fog. Temperatures overnight will dip in to the 50's and 40's.

Looking ahead, a weak to moderate flow from the north will continue with Monday seeing very warm, if not the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year. Many areas will top out in the 70's and even 80's. If any fog develops, it will be patchy at best and shouldn't last past early morning. Winds should be fairly light and again, temperatures will be way up. A quick turn back toward a stronger onshore flow for Tuesday and Wednesday means a cooling trend will kick in to gear. We should see temperatures returning to near normal by Thursday and then dipping below as we head toward the last weekend of March. Light showers could occur on Sunday as another weak storm pushes in to the Wet Coast We also see the potential for more rain for early April, around the third or fourth. Our long range forecast models have been hinting at that possibility. Of course, it is still early and this comes with many variables and uncertainty which means we will need to monitor closely and update the forecast we head through next week.