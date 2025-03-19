Warm & windy Thursday, first day of Spring

We are staying warm Thursday as temperatures continue to climb though strong winds are expected in Santa Barbara County.

High 60s and low 70s up and down the coast including Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Ventura for our Thursday highs.

Increased clouds and onshore winds kick in Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a storm hits northern California - not bringing us any rain chances.

The Santa Barbara County South Coast will see strong winds Thursday evening as the northern low pressure system moves inland causing winds to increase locally.

Offshore winds & clear skies return on Friday and temperatures get even warmer.

A high pressure system will develop along the West Coast Sunday through Tuesday creating near 80 degree conditions.

We'll start to cooldown from that warmup next Wednesday.