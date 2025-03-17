Tracking strong winds & a soggy St. Patrick’s day

Expect a windy and soggy St. Patty's Day! Our next cold front passes through the area Monday. This will be a weak system only bringing a quarter of an inch of rainfall or less. Light showers begin by daybreak in northern communities and travel down to the south coast by lunch. The entire area dry out by sunset and clouds break apart. The real topic of discussion will not be rain but winds. We have Wind Advisory in effect for most of the coverage area from 2pm through 10pm. Sustained winds will be around 20-30mph with gusts near 50mph, this can easily blow around trash and patio furniture, so bring valued items inside. Temperatures will be cooler than this weekend, most areas warming into the 50s and 60s and skies stay mostly cloudy.

A mini ridge of high pressure builds in Tuesday. This will cause a few areas of fog very early in the morning before clouds completely clear by early lunch. Winds may be breezy at times but no advisories expected. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s and 60s! It will be a great day for a hike, so head out and enjoy!

The ridge of high pressure holds steady Wednesday. This will cause temperatures to jump into the 60s and low 70s, closer to average. Skies hold foggy in the morning with fast clearing. This will be the general trend heading into the weekend. Not much deviation in the weather pattern, even through the extended. More details to follow.