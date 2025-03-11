Heavy rain Wednesday, evening downpour

Heavy rain will travel across the region Wednesday evening, with flood alerts going in effect and mountain snow expected.

A flood watch goes in effect Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Ventura County: flash flooding and debris flow possible. Rainfall rates of 1/2 to 3/4 inch per hour are possible during the storm's peak.

A winter storm warning goes in effect 4pm Wednesday until 5am Saturday for Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, 1-5" of snow possible as low as 4000 ft, near or above 12" in higher elevations.

A high wind watch goes in effect Wednesday afternoon and night for San Luis Obispo County mountains and valleys: 25-35 mph winds, gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Wednesday night's storm will move quickly but heavy rain will fall in a short period of time - people living near burn scars should be prepared for the possibility of mudslides and/or evacuations. Even away from recently burned areas - flooding is possible.

Spotty showers and gusty winds follow on Thursday as the storm exits, before another weaker but rainy system arrives Friday.

Rain chances are present but decreasing for Sunday and Monday (St. Patrick's Day) - dry weather is expected into the extended forecast.