Sunny & warm Saturday

High pressure moves in this weekend bringing warm and sunny conditions.

Gusty winds expected Friday near the coast and chilly overnight temperatures.

We'll get some light offshore winds Saturday and Sunday - aiding in the temperature boost.

Low pressure arrives Monday, though rain is expected mostly in southwest California, leaving minimal impacts to our region, but light rain is possible through early Tuesday.

Wednesday night into Thursday another storm will arrive that has the potential to bring us heavy rain and mountain snow. Up to 1 or 2 inches possible near the coast, up to 4 inches in the mountains.

Most of the rain is likely to fall within a short period of time - bringing rainfall rates near the half inch per hour rate that creates debris flow risks.

We will start drying out but remain chilly next Friday.