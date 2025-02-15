More dry weather ahead, Sunday Feb 16th forecast

Another beautiful sun splashed day with less wind and ample opportunity for drying out after our recent strong storm. Expect a very pleasant evening with mild to cool temperatures for most areas. Patchy fog is possible for the overnight and in to early Sunday. With the recent moisture and mild onshore flow, dense fog is always possible, even though not expected widespread. For Sunday, look for mostly light winds which will get a bit gusty along the Central Coast and Point Conception toward the late afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 60's after starting out in the 40's for the morning.

Looking ahead, a very quiet pattern is setting up as high pressure builds across our area. A better marine layer could develop by early Monday with more dense fog possible. Again, reduced driving visibilities could occur for the late night and early morning hours. Temperatures will warm slightly to near and even normal levels. A quick moving storm system will likely pass over the top of us by late in the work week. We don;t see any threat for rain at this time with the only effect being the possibility for stronger offshore winds developing. Beyond that and in to next weekend, things look mild and dry.