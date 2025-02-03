Rain begins Tuesday, through Friday

Light rain begins early Tuesday morning with moderate showers by the afternoon.

Wind and rain continues through Wednesday morning.

We/ll get a brief break from the rain, before a second storm arrives Thursday into early Friday.

The atmospheric river near Oregon on Monday will move south across the region.

SLO & SB Counties could see .75 - 1.5 inches, up to 3 inches in the mountains.

VTA & LA Counties will only get about .25-.75 inches, though the Ojai hills as a caveat could see more.

There are minimal risks for local burn scar debris flow, though SLO County could see some flooding.

We dry out this weekend but there are early projections for another storm late next week.