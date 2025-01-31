Ending the month with mild temps, starting February with rain chances

We end the month of January with another cloudy morning and slight clearing by the evening. Winds look light an temperatures hold steady. We have no frost or freeze alerts in the morning and a few areas of low level clouds. Fog and visibility issues are slightly worse than the last few days so make sure to travel safety for the first few hours of the morning. Highs make it to the 60s and 70s while overnight lows drop into the 40s.

High pressure builds in by Saturday. This means more dense marine layer clouds and fog early in the morning, We may see a slight misting and drizzle from the marine layer but better clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures rise 3-5 degrees and it will be a wonderful evening for pickleball or outdoor actovities.

We may run into some more misting and drizzle Sunday morning but clearing by the evening yet again. The real action arrives into next week. Monday we cool down and clouds build in, Tuesday our next chance of measurable showers arrive. An atmospheric river impacting Northern California will track south by the evening, brining out rain chances up to 60%. Northern communities will be impacted the most, while showers fall apart by the time they make it to Ventura. More precise details will be worked out this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast and plan accordingly!