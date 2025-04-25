Clouds & sun Friday, tracking showers Saturday

Marine clouds greet the entire coastline Friday morning. Overcast conditions hold through lunchtime before winds start to break up the clouds. Most areas will see partly to mostly sunny skies by the evening. Temperatures will still be rather chilly into the 60s by the beaches and upper 60s and low 70s inland. Winds are not strong enough for an advisory but will be rather blustery by the beaches so have that extra layer if going on a beach walk!

We are tracking our next low pressure system Saturday, bringing measurable rainfall. Most northern communities of San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria will wake up to wet weather as our first pulse of showers arrive in the early hours of the day. The line of light rain moves south and will travel to Santa Barbara closer to 7 or 8am and near lunch for LA counties. This will be a weak and fast moving system bringing steady stratiform rain to the area. Most places will dry out by 5pm and impacts will be minimal. Winds will crank up once again and temperatures cool off a few degrees. We may see a few quick wind advisories in wind-prone areas so make sure patio furniture is secure. The will be one of the coolest day of the week, however skies will turn clear by dinner and remain clear for most of the night.

More marine clouds arrive Sunday morning, just for a few hours before clearing. Expect sunshine by lunch and temperatures on the col side. We dry out completely and winds die off and low pressure moves out of the area. Monday and Tuesday are the start of a warming and drying trend,. High pressure will arrive bringing tons of sunshine and pleasant temperatures!