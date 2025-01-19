More wind and Red Flag conditions ahead, Monday January 20th forecast

Another cool and cloudy day for most areas as the onshore flow keeps us under a steady ocean breeze. This is excellent news for fire fighting concerns as the abundant humidity and light westerly winds aid in the fire fight. Look for more clouds and fog overnight with mostly light winds and chilly overnight temperatures.

Monday will start out very quiet with more weak onshore winds and very cool temperatures. However, our next offshore wind event with Santa Lucias in our north and the very dangerous Santa Anas in Southern California, will likely begin by late morning. Unfortunately, our computer models are now seeing some key ingredients fall in line to make this a strong and even severe event. This means portions of Ventura County could see winds well above 60 mph. Hopefully the winds won't get that strong, but as mentioned, the variables are there that could make this a very strong event. A Red Flag Warning is back in effect with more wind watches posted which will likely be elevated to warnings as we move in to early Monday. The winds are expected to last through mid day Tuesday and then drop off quickly. The poor fire fighting conditions will linger through mid week and maybe even in to Thursday as humidity usually takes a day or two to start rising after a strong offshore wind ends. Temperatures will stay on the cool side despite the usual warming from the offshore winds as cold air drifts in from the north and helps to bolster the winds. A very weak chance for showers does come in to play by next weekend and while this is positive news, it may end up being minimal at best or yet another wind maker.