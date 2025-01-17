Cool & cloudy Saturday, Santa Ana wind preps

Cooler weather is expected across the Central Coast on Saturday: in the 50s-60s with some areas seeing low clouds.

A freeze warning goes in effect Friday night at midnight - 9am Saturday for North SB County and SLO County, temps as low as 27 degrees expected.

Offshore flow returns Sunday which will bring less cloud coverage and some slight warming.

Santa Ana winds are expected Monday-Tuesday between 20-40 mph and mountain gusts near 50-60 mph, strongest Tuesday morning. A break from winds on Wednesday, then they pick up again Thursday.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Ventura County Monday-Tuesday

We will return to near normal temps, mid to upper 60s, early to middle of next week.

Santa Ana winds calm on Friday.

There is an early chance of rain next weekend.