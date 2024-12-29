More wind and fire concerns, Monday Dec 30th forecast

Yet another Pacific storm has now passed through Northern California with just a few rain drops falling in our northern areas. Now we are seeing the post front wind from the north and northwest. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the South Coast as well as much of our local mountains. Gusts up to and above 45 mph are possible especially below mountains and canyons. The advisories for now should expire by late Monday morning. This will also make for a challenging forecast fog wise as where the winds blow, skies should stay clear. In wind protected areas, fog could develop low to the ground and create tough driving issues with visibility issues. Temperatures on Monday will be brisk early and then warm in to the 60's for most areas with a few upper 50's in the coolest areas. High surf will also start to fade and that means the the advisory for much of the coastline will drop off on Monday.

Looking ahead, as we wrap up December and head in to January, our weather story doesn't appear be to changing much with more of the same expected. This means storms will continue to run well to our north and then drop down behind us to the east. Unfortunately no rain is foreseen through at least the first 10 days of the new year. In fact, temperatures will likely warm to above normal levels with light to moderate offshore winds. Fire concerns with watches and Red Flag Warnings will come back in to play for portions of Southern California, including our own Ventura County. Hopefully the winds will not be too strong, but with the lack of rainfall so far, any offshore wind is a concern. Again, our long range forecast models are not seeing any real threats for a pattern change. So, enjoy the nice mild climate and let's all hope Mother Nature sends some much needed rainfall a bit more south soon.