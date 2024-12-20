Saturday is the first day of winter, cooler temps just in time

A major cooldown is affecting the Central Coast on Friday, some areas are experiencing a ten-degree difference from Thursday. As we head into the weekend temperatures will drop a couple of degrees depending on your micro climate. Onshore flow has returned, allowing brisk light breezes at the coasts as well as an increase in clouds for the coasts. A dense fog advisory was issued for the south coast and Ventura county early Friday and it is likely we will see the same advisory for Saturday morning A ridge of high pressure sits east to the region keeping conditions steady and the multiple troughs to the north of the region and onshore flow is keeping things cool through the weekend. Due to the high pressure, it deflects any chance of rain, however we are tracking the posibility of rain next week. For the first day of Winter on Saturday, partly cloudy skies through the region will persist, with temperatures in the 60s for the coasts and interior areas and high 60s to 70s for the valleys. Saturday will be a perfect day to catch up on Christmas shopping or attend those Christmas parties, just be sure to keep a jacket handy as overnight lows will be on the colder side. There is a slight chance of mist or drizzle for San Luis Obispo County on Saturday around noon due to a couple of cold fronts dropping down as they move out of the region. Chances are slim, however, if you experience any mist or drizzle that is why.

By Sunday, temperatures remain seasonably average with more cloud cover. Sunshine will break through the day, but will be partly cloudy, especially for the coasts. High surf returns for the coasts. Large West to North West swells will bring high surf and concerns with waves 15-20 feet for the Central Coast. In Ventura County, breaking waves of 10-15 will occur. Use caution and avoid the waters if possible, especially walking on jetties. High surf is expected will into the holiday week next week. Another cold front will move through the Pacific Northwest on Monday, that will allow the region higher chances for rain. Areas north of point conception are seeing a higher chance with percentages at 60%-80%. The further south you are, the lower the chance, but overall Christmas will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the 60s.