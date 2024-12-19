Winds taper, warm and sunny Thursday

The advisory level winds will taper Thursday, with sunny skies and above average temperatures on tap. The Wind Advisory and the Red Flag Warning that were in effect have expired, with no Weather Alerts in effect as of Thursday morning. Today is a great day for outdoor activities, with offshore flow keeping skies clear from start to finish.

Daytime temperatures remain warm, with highs mostly in the mid 70s and some inland areas warming up to the low 80s once again. The ridge of high pressure keeping our temperatures warm will start to move East by Friday and a series of storms will move in. Our neighbors in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest will get rain, whereas for us here on the Central Coast, we will get a rapid cooldown and a quick drop in temperatures Friday and into the weekend. We could get a light sprinkle of mist on Saturday in San Luis Obispo County, but we're not expecting rain from the weekend systems.

Bigger changes are in the forecast for Christmas Eve, with a storm system bringing a chance of rain to the Central Coast. It is more likely that communities in the Northern half of the region will get rain, with less of a chance of Ventura County.