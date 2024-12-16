Mild and breezy Monday, fire weather returns Tuesday

Following some light rain over the weekend, Monday is expected to be mostly dry and mild. A front will make its way down the California Coast, but will mostly fizzle before it reaches San Luis Obispo County. There is the possibility of a light sprinkle of rain, but not much rain is expected by any means. Elsewhere, Monday will be calm and mild following a brisk morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8am Monday morning for portions of Ventura County because of the likelihood of frost formation. Give yourself extra time to defrost windshields if you have to leave early for work this morning.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s, with a breeze picking up by later in the afternoon. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4pm Monday until 6am Tuesday for Santa Barbara's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. Winds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The weather changes by Tuesday and into the rest of the week. Another Santa Ana wind event begins Tuesday in Ventura County, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch in the area. It will be in effect from 10pm Tuesday until 3pm Thursday. The gusty Santa Anas along with low relative humidity means extreme fire behavior is possible if a blaze were to be ignited.