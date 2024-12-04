Dense fog to start Wednesday, mostly sunny skies by lunch

Dense fog has developed throughout the coastline Wednesday morning. This has triggered a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the area until 9am. Drive extra carefully as visibility will make your commute dangerous. Low clouds will exit by the middle of the day and a bright evening is expected. Temperatures cool off a few degrees due to the morning fog and stronger onshore flow, highs warm into the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure drops to the south Thursday and will park right outside of the Central Coast. This will cause more dense fog in the morning and visibility problems. Clouds clear out by lunch and mostly sunny skies prevail. Temperatures will be the main topic as we warm an additional 5-8 degrees from the previous day. Overnight lows will cool down into the 30s and 40s for most areas so bundle up if headed out later in the evening.

The warming trend continues Friday! Highs climb well above average and into the 70s for most areas. Friday and Saturday will be some of the warmest days of the extended period, so make sure to get out and enjoy! There are tons of events this weekend and the weather couldn't be better, so make sure to head out to Cowboy Christmas or the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights! We cool slightly heading into Sunday and Monday, with a weak Santa Ana wind event ahead.